Police has found new audio evidence in the brutal murder case of Shraddha Walkar.

Police Finds New Audio Evidence In Shraddha Walkar Murder Case; Aftaab To Undergo Voice Sampling

Delhi: The sensational and grizzly murder case of shraddha Walkar sent chills down the entire nation. While the accused, Aftaab Poonewala is under police custody, a new breakthrough has been made. Police has been able to get their hands on an audio clip of Shradha and Aftaab fighting, reported NDTV. According to police, the newly procured evidence could aid in unveiling the true motive behind the gruesome murder. However, it is a paramount lead in the Mehrauli murder case.

After allegedly strangulating Walkar on May 18, Poonawala sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept those in a 300-litre refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping those across the city over several days.

After Delhi Court’s mandate, Aftaab is scheduled to report at the CBI’s Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) today for his voice sampling.

On Friday, the court also extended Aaftab’s judicial custody by 14 days. He has been in judicial custody since November 26. Aaftab appeared before the court through video conference.

“True, fair trial is right of an accused but it is also true that fair investigation is also required in the larger public interest as the offence cannot escape and crime cannot go unnoticed merely because accused is not ready to aid in the investigation. Thus, the application moved by IO (investigation officer) seeking permission for voice sampling test of accused is allowed,” Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Key Developments So Far

Aftaab to give voice sample for the newly aquired audio file by police.

Poonewala underwent a narco test in first week of December. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini on Friday submitted the narco test report.During the investigation, police had collected the blood samples from Poonawala’s Mehrauli flat and sent those for examination.

On December 15, police had said the DNA samples extracted from the bones found in a forest area and the blood traces found at the house where Walkar was killed had matched with the samples of her father.

The evidence comes more than a month after Poonawala was arrested for allegedly killing Walkar, his live-in partner. Police had found 13 bone pieces from the Mehrauli forest and its nearby areas while searching for her body parts.

Walkar (27) was allegedly strangled, her body chopped into 35 pieces and disposed of in various parts of Delhi by Poonawala.