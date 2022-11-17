From Burning Face to Mincing Intestine: 5 Spine-Chilling Confessions by Aftab Amin Poonawalla in Shraddha Walker Murder

Acused Aftab confessed to the Police that after chopping the body of Shraddha, he burnt her face to conceal her identity.

From Burning Face to Mincing Intestine: 5 Spine-Chilling Confessions by Aftab Amin Poonawalla in Shraddha Walker Murder

Shraddha Murder Case: In the gory and grisly murder of 26-year-old Shraddha Walker, accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla has made some spine-chilling confessions where he admitted that he burnt his live-in partner’s face to conceal her identity. During interrogation, Poonawalla also accepted tat he had made up his mind to kill Shraddha more than a week before he committed the crime. For the unversed, Poonawalla strangled his girlfriend on May 18 and chopped her body into 35 pieces and disposed of them in different parts of Mehrauli. Read 5 spine-chilling confessions by the accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla below:-

Aftab Amin Poonawalla’s Confession

“More than a week before the murder, I had made up my mind to kill Shraddha. Even on that day, Shraddha and I had a fight. I was determined to kill her when she suddenly became emotional and started crying. So I held back for later,” Delhi Police sources quoted Aftab as saying in his confession. Acused Aftab confessed to the Police that after chopping the body of Shraddha, he burnt her face to conceal her identity. Poonawalla also accepted that he “minced the intestines of Shraddha and flushed them. He also confessed that he had searched on the internet for ways to dispose off a body after murder. To clean the blood, he used bleach and other chemicals on the floor. Except for the fingers, which he flung elsewhere, he hurled every component of the body into the jungle.

Aftab to be Produced in Court Today

Meanwhile, the accused will be produced in the Saket Court today. The officials interrogating the case, on the other hand, said that Aftab is not co-operating with them. “His statements are frequently changing. He first told the investigators that he had thrown away the victim’s phone in Maharashtra but now he claims that he had dropped it somewhere in Delhi,” a source stated.