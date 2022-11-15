Shraddha Murder Case: 5 Chilling Details Emerge

Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in the Shraddha murder case, had used his girfriend’s instagram account until June to give an impression of her being alive, said Delhi Police on Tuesday. The brutal murder of 26-year-old Palghar girl, which took place on May 18, has shaken the nation beyond belief. The gruesome murder came to light on November 14 after Delhi Police finally zeroed in on Poonawala, arrested him. The accused has now confessed to the diabolic crime. “He confessed to the crime in a day. He was in front of me and he admitted that he killed Shraddha. I could not hear everything as I was not in a condition after knowing that my daughter had died,” the victim’s father said. Officials probing the murder have also revealed chilling details.