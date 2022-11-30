Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Aaftab’s New Partner Makes 7 Shocking Revelations

For the unversed, Aaftaab strangled his girlfriend and chopped her body into 35 pieces and disposed of them in different parts of Mehrauli. Read 5 shocking by his new partner here.

Shraddha Walker Murder

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing investigation in the Shraddha Walker murder case, prime accused Aaftab Poonawala’s new girlfriend has made shocking revelations during interrogation. Aaftab came in contact with the woman— a psychiatrist by profession a dating platform, after killing his live-in partner on May 18. In her statement to the police, the woman revealed that Aftab never looked scared and he often discussed his Mumbai home with her.

The woman had visited the Chhatarpur flat where Aaftab strangled Shraddha twice in October. She had no clue about the body parts of Shraddha Walkar being there in the freezer, as claimed by Aaftab. His behaviour seemed normal, even very caring and she said that she never felt that his mental state was not ideal. She also informed that Aaftab had a collection of different varieties of deodorants and perfumes and he often used to give her perfumes as gifts. Aaftab used to smoke a lot of cigarettes and also used to roll his cigarettes himself but often used to talk about giving up smoking soon. He was very fond of different types of food and often used to order non-vegetarian items from different restaurants at home and expressed his hobby about how the chefs decorate the food in the restaurant. Aftab had also gifted a fancy artificial ring to the woman. Sources said that this ring belonged to Shraddha.

Meanwhile, officials probing the case said that Aaftab was in contact with about 15 to 20 girls through different dating sites. During the course of the investigation, the police traced his Bumble app record and found out about a girl who had come in contact with Aftab through the app on May 30, about 12 days after Shraddha’s murder. Moreover, police sources asserted that Aaftab’s new partner is undergoing counselling as she was found to be in a state of shock following the revelation of the Shraddha murder case.