Shraddha Walkar Repeat in Delhi: Woman Kills Husband, Chops Body Parts With Help Of Son; Arrested
The mother-son duo allegedly chopped up the body into 22 pieces, stored them in the fridge, and disposed them off in Delhi's Pandav Nagar area.
New Delhi: In another shocking news, Delhi police on Monday arrested a woman for murdering her husband with help of her son over an illicit affair. The woman with the help of her son murdered her own husband, chopped up the body, stored the pieces in the refrigerator and then disposed of them across several east Delhi neighbourhoods. This murder comes in the wake of the dreadful Shraddha Walkar’s murder where the accused had opted for a similar method to kill the victim and then later dispose of the body.
According to reports, Police had found a body in June this year but they could not figure out its identity. When Shraddha Walkar’s case came to the fore the police also probed to find out if it belonged to hers. But now, police have found that they belong to Anjan Das, a resident of Pandav Nagar.
Watch: CCTV Footage Confirms The Ghastly Crime
A woman along with her son arrested by Crime Branch in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar for murdering her husband. They chopped off body in several pieces,kept in refrigerator & used to dispose of pieces in nearby ground: Delhi Police Crime Branch
(CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/QD3o5RwF8X
— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022
According to Police, the accused Poonam and her son Dipak allegedly killed the man in June over an illicit affair. The victim was first given sleeping pills and later murdered, they added. They later cut the body into several pieces and disposed of the body across the Pandav Nagar area.
