A Saw, Three Blades & Blowtorch: More Gory Details Emerge In Shradha Murder Case

More gruesome details have surfaced in charge sheet of over 6,000 pages filed by the police.

Delhi: There is no two ways about how the gruesome Shradha Walker murder case has sent down chills in the capital. With more details surfacing, the Delhi murder case only entails utter disbelief and shock to everyone. According to the latest development, the accused Aaftab Poonawala, confessed to have used a blowtorch to disfigure Shradha’s face before disposing her body. The Delhi police filed a charge sheet with over 6,000 pages that has revealed that Aaftab used to shift the body from cabinet to refrigerator when a girl used to come to his house.

Shradha Walker Murder Case: Gory Revelations From Police Chargesheet

On the night of the murder, Aaftab went to a nearby hardware shop and purchased a saw, three blades, a hammer, and plastic clips, reported India Today. He shifted Shraddha’s body to the bathroom, cut her hands first using the saw, and kept them in a polythene bag.

.As per News18 report, the chargesheet alleges that he shifted the body to the bathroom and cut the body into 17 pieces. On the first day, he cut her hand and wrist, it said, adding that Poonawala himself suffered a cut on his hand while trying to chop up Walkar’s body. “After killing Shraddha, I closed the main door of the house at about 07:45 PM and went to nearby hardware shop situated at 60 foota Road, Chhatter Pur Pahadi Delhi and purchased a saw, 3 blades, a hammer and plastic clip from there,” the chargesheet quotes Poonawala as saying. Reportedly, he had met girl on bumble and used to shift the body in the refregirator when the girl came over. He disposed of her body parts one by one. He had purchased a 300 litre refrigerator to prevent them from decomposing. Walkar (27) was allegedly strangled, her body chopped into 35 pieces and disposed of in various parts of Delhi by Poonawala.

