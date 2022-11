Shradha Murder Case: Accused Googled Methods Of Cleaning Blood, Human Anatomy After Killing Girlfriend

Shradha Murder Case: The gruesome murder of 26-year-old Shradha has left the capital in complete shock. Since the case surfaced media, more gory details regarding the incident are coming to light. In a recent update, the Delhi police said that Aftab amin Poonawalla, the accused in the heinous murder case, had googled method of blood cleaning and read about human anatomy after murdering his live-in partner Shraddha.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposal of the body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body.

Police said that they have seized the electronic gadgets of Aftab and it will be checked thoroughly. After verifying gadgets and Google search history, police can establish Aftab’s confession.

SHRADHA MURDER CASE | KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Delhi Police solved a six-month-old blind murder case, and arrested a man for allegedly killing his 28-year-old live-in partner, chopping her body into 35 pieces and disposing of them at different places in and around the national capital. The accused identified as Aftab Amin Poonawalla (28), a resident of Mumbai, was caught on Saturday on the basis of the deceased’s father’s complaint and has been sent to police remand for five days, the police said on Monday. Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Delhi police received a complaint from Shraddha’s father and registered an FIR on November 10. Police said that Aftab, after searching on Google, cleaned blood stained from the floor with some chemicals and disposed stained clothes. He shifted the body in bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop. Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge.

Officials said that Shraddha Walker (27) from Mumbai, met the Aftab while working at a call center in Mumbai. The two quarrelled frequently and it used to get out of control. In this particular instance that occurred on May 18, the man lost his temper and strangled her. Aftab allegedly chopped her body into 35 pieces, bought a refrigerator and kept them in it. He later started disposing of the body pieces at different locations in and around Delhi during night hours for the next 18 days, said sources. Sources further said, Aftab used to sleep every day in the same room where he had chopped the body after killing Shraddha. He used to see the face after keeping it in the fridge. Aftab had cleaned the fridge after disposing the body parts. Reportedly, before committing the crime, he also watched many crime movies and web series, including the American crime drama series Dexter. In September, Shraddha’s friend informed her family that there was no contact with Shradhha for the last two and a half months and her mobile number was also switched off. Her family also checked her social media accounts and found no updates during this period. In November, Shraddha’s father Vikash Madan Walker, a resident of Palghar (Maharashtra), approached Mumbai police and lodged a missing person’s complaint. Aftab, during questioning, confessed to the crime and said that they fought often as Shraddha was pressurizing him for marriage.