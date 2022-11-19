Shradha Murder Case: Sharp Object Recovered From Aaftab’s Flat, Bones Found In Forest

Shradha Murder Case: New details surface everyday as the investigation deepens into this gruesome murder that has shocked the nation.

Police Assess Oct CCTV Footage of Aaftab With Bag Discarding Shraddha's Body Parts

Shradha Murder Case, Latest Updates: Every day new and gruesome details are surfacing in the bone-chilling murder case of Shradha Walker. The grizzly case has already sent shivers and shock waves across the nation and is only getting more macabre with emerging information. Delhi Police has recovered a sharp object from Mehrauli murder accused Aaftab Poonewala’s flat, which it suspects may have been used to chop live-in partner Sharddha Walkar’s body, even as a CCTV footage of the accused emerged showing him walking with a bag early morning, officials said.

According to a report by NDTV, police has allegedly recovered few body parts in forest in Mehrauali and are suspected to be Shradha. The body parts have been sent o forensic department for identification.

‘ I had tried to find solution but was insulted…’

Vikas Walkar, the father of call centre employee Shraddha Walkar who was allegedly killed by her partner, on Saturday claimed he had visited Aaftab’s residence in Vasai earlier but was insulted and warned by his family members not to come again.

“I had tried to convince Shraddha (to walk out of the relationship) but she wouldn’t listen,” he added.

He demanded justice for Shraddha and stern punishment for Aaftab for the ghastly crime that caused huge outrage.

Walker was stopped from reporting to police in 2020

Another team of investigators in Mumbai recorded the statements of two men, whom Walkar had approached for assistance after allegedly facing assault by the accused in 2020.

It was in November 2020 that Walkar had first spoken to her colleague Karan about Poonawala physically assaulting her. Two years later as another November rolls by, Karan is left with chats detailing her abuse, a medical report from when she sought treatment for an injured spine and neck — and so many memories.

Walkar was about to approach the police but stopped short of pressing charges after Poonawala”s parents intervened, Karan said speaking to news agency PTI.

Shradha Walker Murder Case: Key Developments So Far

Aaftab Poonewala is accused of chopping her liv-in partner, Shraddha Walker’s body into 35pieces after strangling her and keeping them in a fridge before disposing of them in Delhi over several days.

Accused confessed to the Police that he burnt her face to conceal her identity.

He had googled method of blood cleaning and read about human anatomy after murdering his live-in partner Shraddha.

Currently Aaftab is in custody is being taken to different locations where he had dumped the body parts.

WhatsApp chats of Walker have also surfaced reveling details of her toxic and abusive relationship.

On Monday, the accused will be taken in for a narco test.

The police have so far recovered 13 body parts, which are mostly skeletal remains. Poonawala is currently being taken to different locations in south Delhi to locate more body parts, the source said.