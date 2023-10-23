Signal Free Drive From Delhi ITO To Ashram; 7 Things About Sarai Kale Khan Flyover

This renovation will facilitate commuters by offering signal-free travel from ITO to Ashram.

A view of the newly inaugurated Sarai Kale Khan flyover extension by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Unseen), in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo/Amit Sharma)

Sarai Kale Khan Flyover: “This feat should be mentioned in the Guinness Book of World Records,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday after he inaugurated the three-lane Sarai Kale Khan flyover extension. This renovation will facilitate commuters by offering signal-free travel from ITO to Ashram. Chief Minister Kejriwal said his government has saved around Rs 16 crore in the completion of the project and Rs 557 crore in the construction of 30 flyovers in the last five years. Till now, 102 flyovers and underpasses have been constructed in Delhi among which 30 have been constructed by the AAP government in the last eight years, said the Delhi CM while citing the facts related to the development of flyovers and underpasses in the national capital since past few decades.

Kejriwal said that 25 more flyovers are being constructed, nine flyovers are under construction, and another 16 are at the stage of approval.

“Sarai Kale Khan and Ashram region were earlier synonymous with traffic jams, but in the last few years, it has been transformed,” said PWD minister Atishi while speaking at the inauguration event.

Top 7 Features Of The Flyover:

1. The new flyover at Sarai Kale Khan will facilitate the commute from Ghaziabad and ITO towards Ashram crossing as the area witnesses merging traffic coming from Akshardham, Delhi-Meerut expressway, and Mayur Vihar. With the RapidX coming up at Sarai Kale Khan, the traffic is expected to increase further, a PWD official has said as reported by hindustantimes.com.

2. He added that earlier there was a one-way flyover for vehicles plying from Ashram towards ITO, but the opposite carriageway witnessed regular traffic congestion at the signal on the T-junction between the road coming from ISBT and Ring Road.

3. Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the gathering said that a 16-km stretch on Ring Road from Chandgi Ram Akhara to Ashram Chowk has been made signal free and a detailed study is being carried out at congestion points in Delhi for finding solutions such as U-turns, and flyovers to make city traffic congestion-free.

4. PWD minister Atishi emphasised that the flyover will save Rs 19 crore annually in terms of fuel and 5-tonne carbon dioxide emissions every day.

5. The work on the three-lane flyover started in July 2022, and the feat has been accomplished in one year and three months. “Two U-turns have been provided. The project will help reduce pollution, save time for commuters who get stuck at the red light,” said OP Tripathi, PWD engineer-in-chief.

6. Built at the cost of Rs 50 crore, the Sarai Kale Khan flyover has a length of 545 meters. The extension has three lanes, ramps, stilt sections, and U-turn loops.

7. Its upper ramp is about 90 meters long, while its lower ramp is 95 metres long. Its stilt section is approximately 360 meters long.

