Home

News

Delhi

Sisodia’s Questioning Begins: CBI Puts Documentary, Digital & Electronic Evidence To Grill Delhi Deputy CM

Sisodia’s Questioning Begins: CBI Puts Documentary, Digital & Electronic Evidence To Grill Delhi Deputy CM

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia joined the probe at around 11.10 a.m. and was being grilled by a team of elite officials of the CBI.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia joined the probe at around 11.10 a.m. and was being grilled by a team of elite officials of the CBI. (PTI Photo)

Manish Sisodia’s Date With CBI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started with the questioning in the alleged liquor policy scam in which Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is one of the main accused. The CBI on Sunday began questioning Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam and was confronting him with evidence.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia joined the probe at around 11.10 a.m. and was being grilled by a team of elite officials of the CBI.

You may like to read

Sisodia is being currently questioned about the documentary and electronic and digital evidence that they have gathered during the probe into the scam, reported news agency IANS citing sources.

“He has been accused of destroying evidence and being the mastermind of the Excise Policy scam. We have got some evidence this time and his questioning was a must,” the source said.

Sisodia was earlier asked to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 19, but he had sought deferment of his questioning, citing the ongoing budget exercise. The CBI accepted his request and issued him a second notice to join the probe on February 26.

Sisodia questioning: Section 144 imposed at CBI headquarters

The Delhi Police has imposed CrPC 144 in and around areas of CBI headquarters to avoid unwanted gatherings and to ensure law and order situations. It is being done to stop AAP workers from reaching near CBI headquarters where the questioning of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is going on in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.