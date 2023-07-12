Home

Skin Itching, Snakes Around: Panic Grips Delhi Residents As Yamuna Water Enters Houses

The Monastery Market in Old Delhi has been worst affected after the heavy rain in the national capital this week.

Delhi Rains: The monastery market in Delhi was waterlogged after Yamuna water entered the residential areas. Photo: PTI

Delhi Flood Latest Update: Panic gripped the residents of the national capital on Wednesday after overflowing Yamuna water entered their residential complexes. With itching skins and seeing snakes around in the water, several residents are sending sleepless nights for the past 2-3 days.

Yamuna Water Level Reaches 207.55 Metres

The development comes as the water level of Yamuna river reached 207.55 metres, the highest point on Wednesday after days of incessant rains. The past record of Yamuna water level was 207.49 in 1978.

VIDEO | "Water has started coming inside (the Monastery market). The government has done no work. If more water will be released, then our goods will be damaged," say shopkeepers in Delhi's Monastery Market as Yamuna river breaches the danger mark. pic.twitter.com/qwPQ4Uv5m2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2023

The Monastery Market in Old Delhi has been worst affected after the heavy rain in the national capital this week.

Section 144 Imposed in Flood-prone Areas

In the meantime, Delhi Police earlier in the day imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in flood-prone areas as preventive measures. The prohibitory orders have been imposed to prevent any untoward incident during the monsoon season.

Delhi Police said the measure has been put into place fearing chaotic situation during the relocation of people affected due to the flood in Delhi.

Traffic Alert

Traffic is affected on Ring road between Monastery and ISBT, Kashmere Gate due to overflowing Yamuna river water. Kindly avoid the stretch. pic.twitter.com/frUaY4WmnX — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 12, 2023

“Going with present situation, two police stations located in flood-prone areas in North East Delhi have been ordered to shift to higher floors and other police stations in the vicinity have been intructed to be on alert as Yamuna River has breached the danger level and the water level continues to rise,” the official said.

Yamuna Breaches Danger-Level Mark

On July 12, the waterlevel in Yamuna breached the danger-level mark and touched 207.25 metres at Old Railway Bridge at 8 am, officials said.

According to officials, the previous record was in 1978 when water level in Yamuna was recorded at 207.49 metres.

In the year 2013, water level in the Yamuna had touched 207.33 metres. Rescue and rehabilitation teams engaged in relocating those living in low-lying areas to safer locations.

People Evacuated From Low-Lying Areas

Delhi government has already evacuated people living in low-lying areas and shifted them to safer places at higher altitude. Police personnel and Civil Defence Volunteers at such locations and advisories are being issued to people to keep away from the river.

Meanwhile, 2500 tents have been set up in 6 districts of the national capital to which people are being shifted. Those living in the affected areas are being shifted to these camps set up at higher places. “If the water level of Yamuna rises, Kejriwal government is ready to deal with every situation,” Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said yesterday.

