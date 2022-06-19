New Delhi: Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has tested positive for COVID-19 infection. The minister took to Twitter on Sunday to make the announcement, where she apologised to residents of Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar for not attending a programme organised by the BJP, ahead of the June 23 Assembly bypoll there.Also Read - Delhi Reports Over 1000 Fresh Covid Cases, Positivity Rate Stands at 8.41 Per Cent

"I seek pardon of Rajendra Nagar's people for not being able to take part in the programme organised there, as my Covid test has come out positive," she said in a tweet in Hindi, while appealing to people to vote for the BJP candidate. This is the second time the Minister has tested positive for COVID. She was previously infected in 2020.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,534 new Covid cases and three deaths on Saturday, while the positivity rate stood at 7.71 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. On Friday, the national capital had logged 1,797 coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly four months, along with one fatality while the positivity rate stood at 8.18 per cent.

(With agency inputs)