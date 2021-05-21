New Delhi: SN Shrivastava, who is presently holding the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi is being appointed to the post of Commissioner of Police. The Ministry of Home Affairs had given S N Shrivastava the additional charge of the Delhi Police Commissioner earlier this year. Shrivastava is a 1985-batch AGMUT cadre officer who was repatriated to the Delhi Police from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Also Read - Delhi Cop Carries 82-Year-Old Woman in His Arms to Vaccination Centre, Says 'Anyone in Distress is Family'

