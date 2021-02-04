New Delhi: A four-foot-long checkered keelback, commonly known as Asiatic water snake, entered a bank in New Friends Colony, Delhi on Thursday, triggering panic among staff present there. Also Read - Delhi Transport Department Orders Withdrawal of DTC Buses Given to Police

The snake was found curled around the handrail of the staircase leading to the basement, said a bank official Also Read - Two Sisters Claim Ownership of Land Allotted to UP Waqf Board For Ayodhya Mosque, Move Allahabad Court

The authorities immediately contacted NGO Wildlife SOS, which rushed two trained snake rescuers to the location. Also Read - Delhiites Wakes Up to Foggy and Drizzling Morning, No Significant Change in Temperature

The snake has been released back into the wild, NGO officials said.

Wildlife SOS co-founder and CEO Kartick Satyanarayan said, “Though non-venomous, keelbacks turn aggressive when threatened, and may bite in retaliation or self-defence. Caution needs to be maintained while carrying out such rescue operations.”

The checkered keelback is one of the most frequently encountered semi-aquatic snakes in India. Their preferred habitat is or near freshwater lakes and rivers. They feed mainly on small fish and water frogs.

(With inputs from PTI)