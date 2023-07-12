Home

Snake Rescued By Wildlife SOS And Fire Department From Delhi’s Residential Area

A resident of Delhi’s Jor Bagh area contacted the Wildlife SOS helpline to report the presence of an Indian rat snake in a precarious situation.

Because of heavy rains, snake sightings have been on the rise in Delhi-NCR.

Snake Rescue: In a remarkable collaborative effort, Wildlife SOS and the local Fire Department successfully rescued an Indian rat snake from a park located outside a residential building in Jor Bagh, Delhi. The snake had climbed to the top of an approximately 60-foot-tall tree, following which the rescuers teamed up to safely extricate the snake.

A resident of Delhi’s Jor Bagh area contacted the Wildlife SOS helpline to report the presence of an Indian rat snake (Ptyas mucosa) in a precarious situation. Responding promptly, Wildlife SOS dispatched a two-member team, accompanied by the Department of Delhi Fire Services.

Recognising the complexity of the situation, the NGO’s team decided to utilise the Fire Department’s hydraulic truck. With the assistance of the truck’s elevated platform, a Wildlife SOS rescuer climbed the tree and carefully retrieved the 5-foot-long reptile. Following a successful rescue that lasted for approximately 2.5 hours, the snake underwent a thorough on-site examination revealing no injuries and was released in its natural habitat.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “Because of heavy rains, snake sightings have been on the rise in Delhi-NCR, with these fascinating creatures often climbing trees for safety or seeking shelter in residential buildings. It is crucial for people to be aware of this behaviour and lend a helping hand when these reptiles find themselves in distress. By staying vigilant and cooperating with organisations like Wildlife SOS, we can ensure the safety of both humans and snakes.”

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director-Special Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “This rescue operation exemplifies the importance of collaboration in wildlife conservation. We are immensely grateful to the Fire Department for their invaluable support and dedication to ensuring the safety of wild animals in distress. Our team remains committed to rescuing and protecting all forms of wildlife, promoting coexistence between humans and other animals.”

