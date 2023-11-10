Home

‘Something Worse Than Arrest Planned For Kejriwal’, Says AAP’s Sanjay Singh As Court Extends Custody Till Nov 24

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extended the judicial custody of Sanjay Singh in the alleged money laundering case by ED till November 24.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Friday claimed that “they” have something worse than arrest in store for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal even as a court extended the judicial custody of Singh till November 24 following his arrest last month by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

“While being brought to the courtroom at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court, Sanjay Singh, without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleged that “they have planned something worse than arresting Arvind Kejriwal”.

“There is a big conspiracy to entrap Kejriwal. Not just the arrest, they are going to do something worse with Kejriwal. They will execute something bigger,” the AAP leader told reporters outside the courtroom.

Meanwhile, the court extended Sanjay Singh’s judicial custody in the alleged money laundering case by ED till November 24.

Special Judge M K Nagpal also allowed Singh to sign three letters addressed to the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi regarding development work as a Member of Parliament.

Justice Nagpal also directed the authorities concerned to produce him before a court in Punjab after it was informed that a production warrant had been received from a court in Amritsar in a defamation case.

The judge also allowed co-accused and former Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in judicial custody, to visit his ailing wife on Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm under security.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Sanjay Singh on October 4 following a slew of raids at his house and other locations.

The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

Delhi excise policy case

The ED arrested Sanjay Singh on October 4 after a day-long questioning by the agency’s officials at his Delhi residence.

Sanjay Singh’s party colleague and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of Delhi was also arrested in the same liquor policy scam case in March month this year.

ED claimed that Singh and his associates played a part in the Delhi government’s decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws.

ED has previously searched a number of locations including the homes and offices of Sanjay Singh’s alleged close associate Ajit Tyagi and other contractors and businessmen who allegedly benefited from the policy. In its nearly 270-page supplementary charge sheet, the ED has called Sisodia a key conspirator in the case.

The Delhi liquor scam case or the excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

(With inputs from agencies)

