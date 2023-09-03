Home

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi’s Gangaram Hospital, Condition Stable: Report

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever.

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with mild fever, but her condition is stable. She was admitted with symptoms of mild fever.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi’s Sir Gangaram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever. She is under doctors’ observation and is currently stable: Sources pic.twitter.com/9uuZz8n4ra — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2023

Previously, the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson was hospitalized for the treatment of a viral respiratory infection. Her most recent public appearance was at the I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting in Mumbai on September 1st.

Notably, Gandhi recently attended the crucial I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting in Mumbai with her son, Rahul Gandhi. Last month, she joined Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar, who reached the hill state after spending a week in the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh and addressing a public rally in Kargil. The Srinagar trip was purely a personal family visit.

It is noteworthy that Sonia Gandhi, at the age of 76, remains actively dedicated to politics, attending meetings and handling stress despite her old age. In February this year, Gandhi, while addressing a plenary session of the party, stated, “The party’s victories in 2004 and 2009, along with the able leadership of Dr. Manmohan Singh, gave me personal satisfaction, but what gratifies me most that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress.”

However, after two days Congress leader Alka Lamba debunked the rumours and stated that Sonia Gandhi is not retiring from politics.“I had the privilege of talking to Sonia ji for two minutes yesterday. There were a lot of rumour about her retirement. I would like to clarify that Madam has told us all very clearly, “Main na kabhi retire hui thi, na kabhi retire hungi (I never retired and I won’t do so),” Lamba said at the all India Congress committee plenary, with Gandhi sitting on the dais.

