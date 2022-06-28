New Delhi: A case of rape was filed against PP Madhavan, the personal assistant of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in Delhi. Delhi Police had charged PP Madhavan for rape and “criminal intimidation” following a complaint filed against him by a woman.Also Read - Minor Girl Raped in Gurugram Hotel by Acquaintance on Pretext of Giving a Ride

The woman, in her complaint, told police that PP Madhavan had raped her and sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage. The woman said Madhavan took her to a flat in Delhi’s Sundar Nagar area and “forced himself” on her without her consent, according to a report by India Today.

The woman’s husband, who died in 2020, had worked at the Congress office and was involved in putting up banners and hoardings of the party. “After my husband’s death in February 2020, I began looking for a job and got in touch with Madhavan. He first called me for interview. He used to make video calls and chat with me on WhatsApp,” the woman said in her complaint

“He took me to an isolated location near the Uttam Nagar metro station and forced himself on me inside his car. In February 2022, he took me to a flat in Sundar Nagar and forced himself on me without my consent,” she said.