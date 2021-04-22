New Delhi: Amid several hospitals in the national capital reporting a shortage in oxygen supply due for treating the growing number of COVID-19 patients, another Delhi hospital has reported that it is extremely short on oxygen. Metro Hospital which is situated in Delhi’s Preet Vihar is only left with a few hours of oxygen, sources told India.com. Also Read - Oxygen Crisis Reaches Noida's Kailash Hospital, Only Few Hours of Supply Left; No New Patient Being Admitted

A lady from the hospital staff reported that the Metro Hospital only has around 1.5 or 2 hours of oxygen supply left, sources said.

They added that the vendor who supplies oxygen to the Metro Hospital has switched off its phone and there is an extreme shortage of oxygen at the hospital.

The report comes after the Delhi government said some states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were blocking oxygen transport to Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia urged the Centre to ensure normal supply even if that meant taking the help of paramilitary forces.

“Some hospitals in Delhi have run out of oxygen completely. They don’t have any option available. I have been receiving calls, messages, e-mails. We have been making internal, makeshift arrangements, but this cannot continue for long,” he said.

Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in Delhi, said it will become tough to save lives of coronavirus patients here after some time if hospitals did not get the oxygen supply they need.

“The Centre should take the help of paramilitary forces, if needed, and ensure the supply of oxygen to Delhi,” he said, adding the situation may become “very dangerous” otherwise.