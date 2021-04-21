New Delhi: Delhi’s St. Stephen’s Hospital is facing an acute oxygen shortage. With over 300 COVID-19 patients gasping for breath, the hospital is currently operating with medical oxygen supply of mere two hours. Speaking to news agency ANI, an official said that oxygen supplier Linde India has stopped their supply and they are in need of immediate help. Also Read - Faced With Shortage of Manpower, Delhi Private Labs Halt COVID Swab Collection For 2 Days

“With 300 COVID-19 patients and a limit of two hours, St. Stephen’s Hospital, Tis Hazari is struggling to survive and seek immediate help. Oxygen supplier Linde India has stopped our supply,” the official said.

Meanwhile, five hours of oxygen is left at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with 58 COVID-19 patients admitted in the hospital including 10 in the intensive care unit (ICU). At least 35 patients are currently awaiting admission to the hospital.

Delhi recorded 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest since the pandemic began over a year ago, and 28,395 new cases of Covid-19. There are currently 85,575 active cases in the national capital.

Rising COVID cases in the national capital has hit the city's health infrastructure hard. While reports of acute oxygen shortage and inadequate supplies of anti-viral drug Remdesivir have flooded social media, many private labs in the national capital have halted collection of swab samples for at least two days. This comes amid increased demands for RT-PCR or antigen tests as Delhi battles the second covid-19 wave.