Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: 4 Convicts Sentenced To Life By Delhi Court

Soumya Vishwanathan was shot dead in her car at Vasant Kunj in Delhi on September 30, 2008, when she was returning home from work.

Soumya Vishwanathan was a television journalist. (File)

Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: Four men convicted in the murder of Delhi television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Saket court. They have also been fined Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh each under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The fifth convict in the case got three years in jail. Soumya Vishwanathan was shot dead in her car at Vasant Kunj in Delhi at around 3.30 am on September 30, 2008, when she was returning home from work.

Conviction Under Different Charges

The five accused who were convicted in October are Ravi Kapoor, Ajay Kumar, Baljeet Malik, and Amit Shukla under the murder and MCOCA charges while the fifth accused, Ajay Sethi, was convicted under Section 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for retaining the offending vehicle and has been sentenced to jail for three years.

Order Reserved

The Saket court had on Friday reserved its order on the pronouncement of the quantum of sentence in the case. Trial judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey had reserved the verdict after detailed arguments. The public prosecutor, during the arguments, told the court that apart from the convict Amit Shukla, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DLSA) had given an “unsatisfactory” report of conduct in jail.

“However, a report from the jail superintendent has shown ‘unsatisfactory conduct’ by three of the five convicts and multiple penalties on them. We don’t know how the DLSA report and jail report are different,” the public prosecutor said.

Soumya Vishwanathan, an employee of a private television news channel, was shot dead at Vasant Kunj’s Nelson Mandela Marg. Her mother had demanded life imprisonment for the convicts.

The motive behind Soumya Vishwanathan’s murder was robbery, say the police.

Saket Court’s October Ruling

Delhi’s Saket Court convicted all five accused in the case, Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, Ajay Kumar, and Ajay Sethi. They have been in judicial custody since March 2009 and the Delhi Police had imposed MCOCA on all of them.

Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Ajay Kumar, and Baljeet Malik were found guilty of committing murder with the intention of robbing her and were convicted under Sections 302 and 34 and held guilty under Section 3(1)(i) of MCOCA. Ajay Sethi was convicted under Section 411 of IPC and Section 3(2) and 3(5) Of MCOCA.

Soumya Vishwanathan’s Murder

Soumya Vishwanathan was a television journalist who was 25 years old at that time and was working with Headlines Today, now known as India Today. She was shot in the head while she was driving back from work during the early hours of September 30, 2008. The court records say that the police received a phone call about the incident at the Vasant Kunj Police Station at around 3:45 am.

Investigations Begin After Long Delay

There has been ‘delayed justice’ in this case from the very beginning. The proper investigation began much after the incident and the verdict also took more than a decade. While the murder took place on September 30, 2008, and an FIR for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on the same day, a breakthrough in the investigation was achieved a year later when the body of another person, Jigisha Ghosh was recovered from Faridabad, on March 21, 2009. Three people, Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, and Baljeet Malik were arrested in the Jigisha Ghosh murder case.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.