South Delhi Horror: 29-Year-Old Gym Trainer Killed A day Before Wedding In Raju Park Area

The deceased was identified as Gaurav Singhal, a resident of Devli Extension. Though emergency services were swift to get him to the hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.

A 29-year-old gym trainer, who was all set to get married on Thursday, was killed by unidentified person in south Delhi. This shocking incident took place in the Raju Park area and has left the residents teetering between shock and disbelief. The deceased was identified as Gaurav Singhal, a resident of Devli Extension. Though emergency services were swift to get him to the hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Ankit Chauhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) confirmed the incident’s details and assured everyone that an FIR was underway, and a close review of CCTV footage was in progress to track down the culprits. “A police control room (PCR) call was received at 12.30 a.m. regarding the murder at Raju Park area following which a police team rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the spot, it was revealed that Singhal was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.”

The DCP said that his marriage was scheduled on Thursday. “The body has been shifted to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem. Police are registering an FIR and further police teams will be scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits,” said the DCP.

