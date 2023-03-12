Home

Water Supply To Be Impacted In Parts Of Delhi On March 13, 14. Check List Of Affected Areas Here

The authorities have asked the residents to store water keeping in mind the disruptions and also issued helpline numbers.

Water supply in some South Delhi areas to be affected on March 13,14: Delhi Jal Board

Water Supply To Be Impacted In Parts Of Delhi On March 13,14: The water supply in several areas in Delhi will witness disruptions on March 12 and 13 as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will conduct its maintenance work. The DJB made this announcement on Twitter saying, “Due to some maintenance work in South Delhi Main Pump sets of clear water pump house at Sonia Vihar WTP and leakage repairing work in 800 mm dia Okhla main near Sarai Kale Khan, the water supply in South Delhi main from Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant shall remain affected for 12 hours on 13-03-2023 from 10:00 am onwards. The water supply will not be available on 13.03.2023 (evening) and will be available at low pressure in the morning of 14.03.2023. INCONVENIENCE CAUSED IS DEEPLY REGRETTED.”

The water supply will not be available on 13.03.2023 (evening) and will be available at low pressure in morning of 14.03.2023. #DJB4U #DjbWaterAlert pic.twitter.com/uJCLRA0QLp — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) March 12, 2023

List Of Areas Where Water Supply Will Be Affected On March 13,14

Kailash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Kalkaji, Kalkaji Extn., Govindpuri, G.B. Pant polytechnic, Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Amar Colony, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarak Pur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, G.K. North, Malviya Nagar, Deer Park, Gitanjali Encalve, Sri Niwaspuri, G.K. South, Chhatarpur, part of NDMC and their adjoining areas.

Helpline numbers

Central Control Room: 1916, 011-23538495

Water Emergency:

Mandawali: 011-22727812

011-22727812 Greater Kailash: 011-29234746

011-29234746 Giri Nagar: 011-26473720

011-26473720 Chattarpur (Qutub): 011-65437020

011-65437020 I.P. P/Station: 011-23370911, 23378761

011-23370911, 23378761 R.K. Puram: 011-26193218

011-26193218 Jal Sadan: 011-29819035, 29814106

011-29819035, 29814106 Vasant Kunj: 011-26137216

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.