New Delhi: A spine-chilling video of a woman being dragged by a moving car in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area has created quite an uproar. As per reports, the woman was allegedly assaulted when she tried to intervene between two arguing drivers so that her cab could pass. She was allegedly slapped and dragged by at least two youths in a car. The incident reportedly happened two days ago and a video of the woman being pushed and dragged by the moving car while several people gathered near the spot has surfaced online. The woman claimed her elbow was injured.Also Read - 6 Arrested for Assaulting Woman in Rajasthan's Dholpur, Police Rule Out Gangrape

An FIR has been registered against the owner of the car and the vehicle has also been seized by the police in prompt action. As per a TOI report, one of the accused, identified as Udayvir Singh (25), a resident of Faridabad, has been arrested, and another youth is absconding. Three policemen have been sent to district lines for alleged negligence in handling the case. Also Read - School Teacher Held for Sexual Assault of Class 8 Student in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Also Read - Thieves Loot Amazon, FedEx Cargo Trains In US, 160 Per Cent Rise In Theft Cases In Los Angeles

The woman in her complaint to the police said that she was traveling in a cab on the intervening night of April 29-30 and when she reached Okhla Mandi Chowk, she noticed a Baleno, which had at least two youths in it, and a Scorpio blocking the road due to an argument between their drivers. When the cab driver asked them to give way, one of the men in the Baleno (Udayvir) started abusing him, the woman stated. “When I asked him not to abuse the driver, he told me to mind my business,” she said. After that, she alleged that he abused her too, following which she slapped him. The man slapped her back several times, she said, and fled from the spot.

Withing that moment, his friend Bittoo came near her and slapped her again, the woman alleged. When she tried to stop their car, they accelerated and sped away, dragging her for a few meters.

In an incident of attack on a woman in the area of PS Amar Colony involving a Baleno car, FIR was registered on the same day and one person has been arrested and the offending vehicle seized. Further investigation in the matter is underway. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 4, 2022

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey said an FIR under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered on Saturday. “One person has been arrested and the vehicle seized. Further investigation is underway.”