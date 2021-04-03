New Delhi: Over 13 students and two staff members of St Stephen’s College have tested positive for Covid on Friday after a ‘chapel trip’ of 40 students to Dalhousie. However, St Stephen’s Principal said the inner perimeter of the college was out of bounds for all. As per reports, the COVID-infected students would be provided food on their doorstep, and no orders or deliveries would be allowed. The infected students are under home-quarantine now. Also Read - BCCI May be Forced to Move IPL 2021 Out of Mumbai After 8 Groundsmen at Wankhede Stadium Test positive For Covid-19

Speaking to Indian Express, St Stephen's Principal John Varghese said that 30 resident students have tested positive for Covid on Friday morning and the Dean's Office has already put in necessary and stringent measures to ensure isolation and social distancing for all residents.

He also added that the inner perimeter of the college is out of bounds for all, unless specific clearance is given by the Principal on a case by case basis. He also added that the outer perimeter of the college may be accessed by those with relevant and regular work after due process at the security counter.

According to reports, the Dean of the college along with Mess Steward/Security Officer had taken 40 students, 25 of whom are from the hostel, to Dalhousie and returned on March 31. This Chapel trip happens every year, but despite cases going up, they decided to take such a large group,” a source told Indian Express.

The development comes at a time when the national capital recorded 3,594 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest daily count this year while 14 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the toll to 11,050.

According to the health department, the positivity rate mounted to 4.11 per cent from 3.57 per cent a day before, amid a massive surge in cases in the span of the last few weeks. Delhi had reported 2,790 cases on Thursday, and 1,819 coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 2.71 per cent. The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 6,68,814.