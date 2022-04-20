New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a status-quo on the demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana stayed the anti-encroachment drive and said the petition would be listed before an appropriate bench

Moreover, the Delhi High Court has also agreed to hear the matter at 2 pm today.Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: Five Booked Under NSA; Total 14 Arrested

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a petition against the special joint encroachment removal action of civic bodies including the NDMC and the PWD, and said a completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition has been ordered. He alleged that the demolition, which was to start at 2 pm on Wednesday, has begun at 9 am and no mandatory notice for demolition has been served on the alleged violators.

Reacting to the court’s order, Special CP Dependra Pathak said, “Let the civic agency (North Delhi Municipal Corporation) take a decision..we’re here to provide support & protection to the civic agency.”

Earlier in the day, heavy police deployment was seen at Jahangirpuri where violence had erupted last week as a Hanuman Jayanti procession passed – ahead of a two-day anti-encroachment drive organised by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

In a letter to the Northwest deputy commissioner of police (DCP), the north civic body said that a special joint encroachment removal action programme, comprising the public works department, police, works department, health and sanitation department, veterinary department and enforcement cell of the NDMC has been scheduled in Jahangirpuri.

“You (police) are therefore requested to provide at least 400 police personnel including lady police/outer force for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal action on April 20 or April 21 (9.30 am onwards) as per your convenience for three days,” the assistant commissioner, NDMC civil lines zone, said in the letter to the DCP.

Meanwhile, the ruling AAP and the BJP have been engaged in a blame game over the violence and arson in Jahangirpuri. While the AAP has been alleging that main accused in the clashes belonged to the BJP, the saffron party claims they belong to the AAP.