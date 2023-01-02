Sultanpuri Accident: AAP Workers Protest Outside LG’s Residence, All 5 Accused Sent to 3-day Police Remand | Top Developments

The AAP workers demanded the L-G’s resignation over the brutal death of a 20-year-old woman, who was killed after being dragged by a car in Sultanpuri's Kanjhawala area.

Sultanpuri Accident Latest Update: A massive protest broke out on Monday by AAP workers outside the residence of Delhi L-G Vinay Saxena and the workers demanded the L-G’s resignation over the brutal death of a 20-year-old woman, who was killed after being dragged by a car for several kilometres in Sultanpuri’s Kanjhawala area.

“I could not sleep in the night thinking that it could have been our daughter… and the L-G says that his head hangs in shame. I think he should be dismissed from the office,” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a statement.

“I demand from the Centre that L-G Vinay Saxena should be immediately sacked,” he added.

#WATCH | AAP workers gather outside the residence of Delhi LG Vinai Saxena regarding the death of a woman who died after she was dragged for a few kilometres by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area on January 1. pic.twitter.com/HaDSK8b3ld — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

Kejriwal Demands Stringent Action

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that the incident is very “shameful” and said that the culprits should be “punished severely”.

“What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely,” he tweeted.

Delhi Court Sends 5 Accused to 3-day Police Custody

In the meantime, all five men identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal have been arrested in connection with the woman’s death.

A five-member team of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, has also left for Sultanpuri to inspect the spot where the body of the woman was found as well as the vehicle.

All five accused have been sent to 3-day police remand by Delhi’s Rohini Court on Monday. The police had sought 5-day remand of the accused.

To protest over the weak law-and-order situation in Delhi, the AAP will be laying a siege around the L-G’s residence.

“The national capital is becoming a crime city. Our sisters and daughters are not safe in Delhi. And the L-G has left the responsibility of law and order to do politics. At 2 p.m. on Monday, we will gherao the L-G’s residence in protest over the weak law-and-order situation,” AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak tweeted.

What happened?

The incident took place on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 after the victim’s scooty was hit by the car and her clothes had got entangled in one of the wheels, which led to her being dragged.