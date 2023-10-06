Supreme Court Won’t Stop Bihar Govt From Publishing Caste Survey Data

The Supreme Court issued notice on pleas challenging the Patna High Court's order that gave the go-ahead to the Bihar caste census and listed the matter in January 2024.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Bihar Government regarding a plea concerning a caste-based survey in the state. The court has scheduled the matter for January 2024 and has declined to grant a stay on the publication of data resulting from the caste-based survey in Bihar.

The Supreme Court has decided not to intervene in the Bihar government’s policy decision regarding the publication of caste census data. A bench consisting of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti issued a formal notice in response to a series of petitions challenging the Patna High Court’s August 1 decision that permitted the caste survey in Bihar. The matter has been scheduled for January 2024, and the bench has requested a response from the Bihar government within four weeks.

Supreme Court issues notice to Bihar Government on the plea relating to caste-based survey in the state and lists the matter for January 2024. Supreme Court refuses to stay the issue arising due to the publishing of data of the caste-based survey in the state. pic.twitter.com/UClBeLEve5 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023

The petitioners’ lawyer argued that the caste census data had not been collected in accordance with the Supreme Court’s orders, and there was no legitimate purpose for collecting such details for the survey. However, the Supreme Court rejected the petitioners’ objections, stating that they cannot halt the state government or any government from making policy decisions. The court emphasized that it would examine the issue of the state government’s authority to conduct this exercise.

Senior advocate Aprajita Singh, representing the petitioners, contended that there was a breach of privacy in this matter and that the high court’s order was erroneous. In response, the bench noted that individual names and identities had not been disclosed, and therefore, the argument about a breach of privacy might not be valid

The court expressed that the primary issue for consideration was the breakdown of data and its availability to the public. On October 2, the Bihar government released the results of its caste census, revealing that Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) comprised a significant 63 percent of the state’s total population, months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

