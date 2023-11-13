Supreme Court’s Ban On Firecrackers Flouted As Thick Smog Engulfs Delhi After Diwali Celebration

Delhi Air Pollution: Visuals shared on social media showed thick haze covering the roads, significantly reducing visibility and making it difficult to see beyond a few hundred metres.

As a result of the bursting of firecrackers, a thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital on Diwali night

New Delhi: The strict ban on firecrackers was severely violated in several areas of the national capital as people celebrated Diwali on Sunday. Many were seen bursting firecrackers in Shahpur Jat and Hauz Khas area. Several people were also seen gathering at the park of the locality for bursting crackers. Notably, the intensity of bursting firecrackers increased after 4 PM, but it was comparatively lesser than last year.

As a result of the bursting of firecrackers, a thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital on Diwali night, leading to heavy air pollution across the city.

#WATCH | People burst firecrackers in Delhi on the occasion of #Diwali Visuals from Punjabi Bagh. pic.twitter.com/h6oM71vR1t — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Visuals from various parts of Delhi showed thick haze covering the roads, significantly reducing visibility and making it difficult to see beyond a few hundred metres.

#WATCH | Layer of smog engulfs Delhi after the celebrations of #Diwali (Visuals from RK Puram) pic.twitter.com/tYIS2KY8yK — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

What is important to note is that the national capital has already been struggling with pollution for the last few weeks. The AQI at many places peaked in the ‘severe’ category and continued to remain toxic for several days, but after Diwali, it is now very likely that the national capital will once again witness a rise in pollution levels, making it difficult for the people inside the city to breathe.

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi imposed a complete ban on firecrackers. In wake of the pollution situation, the government even considered the idea of ‘artificial rain’ to tackle the foul air in the city, until sudden rainfall brought a major respite, lowering the pollution level.

The latest posts shared on social media sites and reports have shown that a large number of people at different places have taken part in the burning of firecrackers. Sunday night’s visuals from Lodhi Road, RK Puram, Karol Bagh, and Punjabi Bagh showed intense fireworks lighting up the night sky across several areas in the national capital.

Previous data related to pollution shows that since the last week of October, the national capital’s air quality has been at its worst. The concentration of PM 2.5 in the city has been recorded at 20 times the limit prescribed by the World Health Organisation, prompting the city government to order the closure of all primary classes and restrict the entry of trucks.

Despite the Delhi government’s ‘Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi’ campaign and the Supreme Court’s order on firecrackers, rising pollution is likely to dim the light in the city after festivity ends.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

