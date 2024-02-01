Swati Maliwal Takes Rajya Sabha Oath Twice | This Is The Reason

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women former chairperson Swati Maliwal took oath as as a member of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. But she had to take the oath of office twice. According to sources, the Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Maliwal to take the oath for the second time after she read out the oath meant for nominated members the first time by mistake. Other sources added that AAP members sloganeering during her oath was another reason behind the Chairman asking for a repeat. Notably, Maliwal was elected as AAP’s Rajya Sabha member unopposedA. Narain Dass Gupta. AAp’s financial policy expert also took the oath today. Notably, this is Gupta’s second term in the Upper House. Educationist Satnam Singh Sandhu, a nominated member of Rajya Sabha, also took the oath today. Mr Sandhu is the founder-chancellor of Chandigarh University.

AAP leader Swati Maliwal was made to take oath twice by the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar today because of two reasons – First, she took the wrong oath initially as she read the version of the oath meant for nominated Rajya Sabha members. The second reason was unwarranted… pic.twitter.com/9HCHTIfNLp — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

