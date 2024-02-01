Swati Maliwal Takes Rajya Sabha Oath Twice | This Is The Reason

Top Recommended Stories

Published: February 1, 2024 2:06 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women former chairperson Swati Maliwal took oath as as a member of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. But she had to take the oath of office twice. According to sources, the Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Maliwal to take the oath for the second time after she read out the oath meant for nominated members the first time by mistake. Other sources added that AAP members sloganeering during her oath was another reason behind the Chairman asking for a repeat. Notably, Maliwal was elected as AAP’s Rajya Sabha member unopposedA. Narain Dass Gupta. AAp’s financial policy expert also took the oath today. Notably, this is Gupta’s second term in the Upper House. Educationist Satnam Singh Sandhu, a nominated member of Rajya Sabha, also took the oath today. Mr Sandhu is the founder-chancellor of Chandigarh University.

