New Delhi: A Swiggy delivery agent was killed when a minor driving an SUV hit his bike at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in central Delhi on Friday night, reported news agency ANI. Police on Sunday detained the minor who was driving the SUV. The Delhi Police said after the incident, the boy and his friend, who is a foreign national allegedly left the car, an MG Hector, on the spot and fled. The accused is a Class 11 student.Also Read - Delhi: Divorced Man Kidnaps Girl To Raise Her As His Child, Arrested

The victim has been identified as Rahul Kumar from Gole Market, who was working with food delivery platform, Swiggy. He was travelling with his cousin and was on the way to meet his friends. Police said they received a PCR call about the accident around 1:20 am. The victim and his cousin were shifted to RML hospital for treatment, where Rahul Kumar died due to his injuries during treatment. Also Read - Mumbai School Peon Held For Sexually Harassing 15-Year-Old Girl: Police

Police initially filed a case under IPC sections 279 and 337. During the investigation, police gathered details of the car from the transport department and went to the owner’s home where the juvenile was detained today. IPC Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) has been added to the existing FIR. Also Read - Want Delhi Food In Noida But In Budget? Check Out These 7 Best Pocket Friendly Food Joints In The City

Police said the accused and his friend were returning from Connaught Place, where they had dinner, and allegedly hit the victim’s bike. The victim’s cousin Pawan Kumar, who was riding pillion sustained minor injuries. The accused’s father is a real estate baron who was arrested a few months ago in a multi-crore scam.

(With inputs from ANI)