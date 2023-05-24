Home

News

Delhi

Tamil Nadu’s Historic Sceptre ‘Sengol’ To Be Placed In New Parliament Building; Its Link With Nehru, Chola Dynasty

Tamil Nadu’s Historic Sceptre ‘Sengol’ To Be Placed In New Parliament Building; Its Link With Nehru, Chola Dynasty

The concept of the Sengol emerged from a conversation between Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of British India, and Prime Minister Nehru. Mountbatten had asked Nehru about the symbolic representation of power transfer during India's independence.

**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO VIA MHA** New Delhi: 'Sengol', a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, will be installed in the new Parliament building, to be inaugurated on May 28, in New Delhi. The Senegol was received by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent transfer of power from the British and was kept in a museum in Allahabad. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_24_2023_000080B)



New Delhi: ‘Sengol’, a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, which was received by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent transfer of power from the British and was kept in a museum in Allahabad will be installed in the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed on Wednesday.

Amit Shah said that the transfer of power is not merely a handshake or signing a document and that it must remain connected with local traditions keeping in mind modern needs.”Sengol represents the same feeling that Jawaharlal Nehru felt on August 14, 1947,” he said.

You may like to read

History of Sengol and its connection with the Chola dynasty

The concept of the Sengol emerged from a conversation between Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of British India, and Prime Minister Nehru. Mountbatten had asked Nehru about the symbolic representation of power transfer during India’s independence.

Trending Now

Prime Minister Nehru then turned to C Rajagopalachari, the country’s last Governor General, for advice. Rajagopalachari, commonly known as Rajaji, told Prime Minister Nehru about the Tamil tradition of the high priest handing over a sceptre to a new king when he comes to power.

Rajaji, reports said, said this tradition was followed during the reign of the Cholas and suggested this could mark India’s freedom from the Raj. It then fell upon Rajaji to arrange a sceptre for the historic moment.

The ceremony dates back to the Chola dynasty where transfer of power from one king to another was marked by the “sacred sengol ceremony”.

The making of ‘sengol’

Arranging a sceptre to mark India’s independence was a big task. Rajagopalachari got in touch with Thiruvaduthurai Atheenam, a prominent centuries-old mutt, in Tanjore in present-day Tamil Nadu. The seer of the mutt accepted the responsibility.

The gold-plated silver ‘sengol’ was reportedly designed by Vummidi Bangaru Chetty, a jeweller in then Madras. Vummidi Ethirajulu, 96, and Vummidi Sudhakar, 88 years who made the sceptre are still alive. It is five feet in length and has a “Nandi” bull (the vahan of Lord Shiva) on top, symbolising justice and strength.

Sengol’s significance in the new Parliament

While explaining the basis of the ground on which it was decided that ‘Sengol’ will find a place in the Parliament Building, Shah said, “There is a tradition behind this associated with ages. Sengol had played an important role in our history. This Sengol became a symbol of the transfer of power. When PM Modi got information about this, an investigation was done. Then it was decided that it should be put before the country. For this, the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament House was chosen.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES