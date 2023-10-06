Home

News

Tata Power ‘Lok Adalat’ To Settle ‘Power Theft’ Cases In Delhi. All Details Here

Tata Power ‘Lok Adalat’ To Settle ‘Power Theft’ Cases In Delhi. All Details Here

The Lok Adalat is being organized in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), Tata Power said in a statement.

Representational Image

New Delhi: Tata Power will hold a ‘Lok Adalat’ (public court) in Delhi to settle alleged cases of power theft by consumers in the national capital. In a statement issued on Friday, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited said it will hold a Lok Adalat October 8 (Sunday) to settle such disputes.

Trending Now

The Lok Adalat is being organized in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), it said.

You may like to read

As per the statement, the Lok Adalat will be at the discom’s Delhi office on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm and will offer on-spot-settlement in cases related to electricity theft.

“Tata Power-DDL is organizing a National Lok Adalat for consumers on 8th Oct 2023, at Permanent Lok Adalat – I, Sub Station Building 2/13, Sector-13, Rohini, Delhi-110085, Near – Venkateshwar Global School for on-the-spot settlement of Electricity Theft cases,” the statement said.

“Consumers who look forward to settling their power-theft cases can utilise this opportunity for an amicable and immediate settlement of unsolved cases,” it said.

Tata Power-DDL is organizing a National Lok Adalat for consumers on 8th Oct 2023, at Permanent Lok Adalat – I, Sub Station Building 2/13, Sector-13, Rohini, Delhi-110085, Near – Venkateshwar Global School for on-the-spot settlement of Electricity Theft cases. pic.twitter.com/YuKh3k1Z4C — Tata Power – DDL (@tatapower_ddl) October 6, 2023

Litigants can register for the Lok Adalat by dialling 19124 or writing to eac.care@tatapower-ddl.com. The complainants have been asked to carry photo IDs and a copy of their “theft bill”.

In recent years, power theft has cost Tata Power hundreds of crores in loses and also negatively affects legitimate consumers, the company said in a statement.

Earlier, in June this year, a man was handed a one year prison sentence after being convicted of stealing electricity from Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited by a Delhi court.

Th court, while pronouncing the judgement, noted that the menace of electricity theft affects consumers and causes substantial financial losses to govts, suppliers and licensees.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES