Teacher Thrashes Class 6 Student For Forgetting To Bring Hindi Textbook To Class In Delhi

As per the complaint by victim's father, the teacher allegedly slapped his son and even choked the student's neck.

New Delhi: A class 6 student was allegedly thrashed by his school teacher for not bringing his Hindi book to the school. The incident, according to a report in India Today, took place in the Dayalpur police station area of the national capital. The victim has been identified as 11-year-old Arbaz. As per the complaint by victim’s father Mohammed Ramjani, the accused teacher asked the victim about the Hindi book and upon admitting that he hadn’t carried it to school that day, the teacher then allegedly slapped him and even choked the student’s neck.

“My son Arbaz is not even in a condition to give a statement, so legal action must be taken by filing a complaint against Sadul Hasan, the teacher who slapped his son,” India Today quoted the father as saying.

In a similar incident, A school teacher reportedly beat up a class 9 student for sporting a sacred thread (Kalawa) on his wrist to school in Jharkhand’s Bokaro. The incident occurred in a government-aided Missionary school called Carmel High School, Hindi Medium, situated in Bokaro Thermal in Jharkhand on July 18.

According to reports, the student named Karan Thakur reached school wearing a Kalawa on his wrist. The monitor of his classroom complained about this to a school teacher named Amit Lakda. The teacher, in turn, scolded Karan and asked him to remove the sacred thread. He told the student that wearing the sacred thread is forbidden in school and ordered him to remove it immediately.

The student, however, refused to remove the Kalawa, saying that it was a matter of his faith. Infuriated, the teacher started beating and humiliating him in front of the class. He put the student under such mental pressure that he began to cry and reluctantly cut the Kalawa tied to his wrist with a blade.

