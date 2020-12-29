New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old has killed his grandmother by smashing her head with a hammer for allegedly refusing to give him money. The incident happened in east Delhi’s Shahdara area and the Delhi police have already arrested the boy. Also Read - Delhi to Witness Cold Wave Condition From Tuesday, Minimum Temperature Likely to Dip 3°C: IMD

As per reports, the police received information on Sunday night that a woman has been hit on the head by a hammer by a man and rushing to the spot they found an elderly woman, identified as Satish Kumari (73) , lying on a chair with a head injury. There was also blood lying all over the floor, a senior police officer said.

Kumari had two sons and while her elder son lived on the second floor of the same building, her other son lived in an area nearby. However, on Sunday morning, when her elder son came downstairs, he found her mother's room, situated on the ground floor of the building, locked from outside. He called his brother and enquired about her and found that his mother was not there, the officer said.

His younger brother also reached the house and they broke open the lock of the her room. When they entered the room, they found their mother and later informed the police, police said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered, police said. The accused grandson (son of the woman’s elder son), who lived in the same building, has been arrested. The hammer used in the crime has also been recovered, they said.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday around 8 pm. The accused asked his grandmother to give him money and when she refused, he hit her on the head with a hammer and fled after taking Rs 18,000.

According to the police, the accused was under debt and in dire need of money.

(With PTI Inputs)