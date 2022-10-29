Delhi Shocker: In a horrific incident, a 17-year-old teenager was stabbed to death in Delhi’s Patel Nagar area. Giving details, Delhi Police said two minors have been arrested for stabbing a 17-year-old teenager to death. Police received information at 9.22 PM on Friday that a man had been stabbed while trying to protect his sister from alleged harassment.Also Read - Winter To Set In These States From November 6, Days Would Be Colder

As per a report by NDTV, the victim was stabbed to death protesting his sister's harassment. Identified as Manoj Kumar Negi, his murder in Patel Nagar was captured on the security camera.

Teenager stabbed to death: Watch CCTV footage

A student again lost his life in capital Delhi, was stabbed to death by two minor boys just because he had protested against them for molesting her sister. The deceased student was studying from an institute in Patel Nagar area of ​​Central Delhi. Both arrested by Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/E6RzQOaWb5 — Ravi Chaturvedi (@Ravi4Bharat) October 29, 2022

The CCTV video showed two minor boys attacking the victim with a knife and stabbing him multiple times to death on the spot.

As per the updates from the police, the victim belonged to Kumau Gali in Baljeet Nagar and was taken to Sardar Patel Hospital where he was declared dead.

Giving details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said both the assailants, who are juveniles, were apprehended and the weapon of offence recovered. Further investigation in the matter has been initiated.

He said based on a statement from his father, a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.