New Delhi: The Israel embassy in New Delhi is reportedly on high alert in recent weeks amid 'serious' fears of a possible terror attack by Iran-backed perpetrators. The development comes more than a year after a low-intensity IED blast was reported outside the Israeli Embassy in Lutyens' Delhi in January 2021.

Soon after the blast was reported, the whole area was cordoned off with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces. Notably, the date of the blast (January 29, 2021) coincided with the completion of 29 years of diplomatic ties between India and Israel.

However, the intelligence agencies have now issued a terror alert ahead of the Jewish holidays in September. The intelligence agencies had earlier warned that terror groups can carry out such attacks in Delhi in January 2021.

According to a report by Iran International, the security measures have been tightened in areas surrounding the embassy in Delhi and surveillance cameras have been installed in nearby streets and subject to increased security patrols.

A Persian-language TV channel has described the security alerts as “serious” and cited an unnamed Israeli source who said the embassy in New Delhi has become one of several “likely targets” for Iran-affiliated militias.

Sources told Times of Israel that the police and counter-terror forces recently conducted a security drill to prepare for a possible attack where streets around the diplomatic mission were blocked, and gunfire and explosions could be heard.