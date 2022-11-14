The Midnight Run: Man Chops Body Of Live-In Partner, Roams Around Delhi for 18 Nights To Dump 35 Pieces

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his live-in partner, chopping her body in 35 pieces and throwing them away.

According to police, the accused identified as Aaftab murdered her live-in partner Shradha who was asking him to marry her. (Pic/Twitter)

Delhi: A 26-year-old girl meets a boy, falls in love and then decides to move in with him against her own parents’ wish. Does it sound like a scene from a Bollywood movie? Well, what follows next will send chills down your spine. The girl is killed by her own live-in partner who chops off her body into 35 pieces. The accused roams around the city for over 18 nights to dispose of the body parts at different places in the national capital.

According to the police, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla strangled his live-in partner Shraddha on May 18 after they had a fight. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces and bought a fridge to keep them. Over the next 18 days, he left his house at 2 am to dispose of the pieces at various locations around Delhi.

The Delhi Police on the matter said, “They quarrelled frequently & it used to get out of control. In this particular instance, the man lost his temper & killed her in May’22. He told us that he chopped her into pieces & disposed of her parts in nearby areas. He has been arrested, investigation going on.”

The victim used to work at a call centre in Mumbai where she met accused Poonawalla. They started dating and later moved in together. The family didn’t approve of their relationship so they eloped and started living together in a flat in Mehrauli.

The incident came to light when the victim’s father came to Delhi to check on his daughter as she stopped replying to his calls. When he reached the flat, it was locked. He approached the Mehrauli Police and filed a complaint alleging kidnapping.

On the basis of his complaint, police arrested Poonawalla on Saturday. During the investigation, he revealed that the two fought frequently as Shraddha wanted to marry him.

The police have filed a case of murder and are searching for Shraddha’s body.