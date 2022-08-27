Delhi: A portion of Ashoka Road in Delhi will remain closed for seven days due to repair work being undertaken by a civic agency. The Ashoka Road from Patel Chowk to Gol Post Office round about will remain closed for about a week.Also Read - 3 Men Shoot Delhi School Girl After She Cuts Off Social Media Friend; 2 Held

As the portion of the road will remain closed, heavy traffic is expected at Patel Chowk roundabout, Sansad Marg, GPO roundabout, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rafi Marg, Gurudwara Rakabganj and Windsor Place roundabouts.

The Delhi Traffic police has requested the commuters to plan their journey in advance accordingly. The travellers are requested to avoid these roads for their convenience and find alternate routes.