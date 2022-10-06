New Delhi: Taking potshots at Lt Governor VK Saxena Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked the latter to chill for a while. Kejriwal’s word of advice comes in response to the several letters, L-G Saxena has allegedly written to the Chief Minister over alleged irregularities in the power subsidy scheme and contentious excise policy, which is being probed by the CBI.Also Read - Delhi Air Quality in 'Moderate' Category as Stage I of GRAP's Pollution Control Measures Begin

"Even my wife does not scold me the way Delhi LG does. In the last six months, my wife has not written me as many love letters as LG Sahib has written to me. LG sahib, chill for a while. And also ask your super boss to chill a little", Kejriwal tweeted on Thursday.

LG साहिब रोज़ मुझे जितना डाँटते हैं, उतना तो मेरी पत्नी भी मुझे नहीं डाँटतीं। पिछले छः महीनों में LG साहिब ने मुझे जितने लव लेटर लिखे हैं, उतने पूरी ज़िंदगी में मेरी पत्नी ने मुझे नहीं लिखे। LG साहिब, थोड़ा chill करो। और अपने सुपर बॉस को भी बोलो, थोड़ा chill करें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 6, 2022



Earlier Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia had lambasted the LG for “interfering” in the Delhi government’s work and ordering probes into “fake cases” against the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation.

He had also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged Rs 6,000 crore scam in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Furthermore, he alleged that he had apprised the LG about corruption in the MCD two months ago, but he did not initiate any measure. “Let alone processing the request, the LG didn’t even acknowledge the letter”, he claimed.