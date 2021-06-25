New Delhi: Three men were arrested for allegedly posing as cops and robbing a delivery boy in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, reports PTI quoting the police on Friday. The accused have been identified as Manish Bali (29), Kuldeep (19) and Bunty Kashyap, they said. The incident occurred on Thursday when Shivam (28), who works with an online food delivery platform, was returning after delivering articles at Dada Bari, Mehrauli, they said. Two bike-borne men stopped him by saying that they were policemen. Also Read - Delhi Asked 4 Times More Oxygen Than Was Required During 2nd Covid Wave: Supreme Court Panel

The duo also accused Shivam of stealing an iPhone. When he refused to admit the crime, they started beating him up. The duo then called their third associate and told Shivam that they were calling a sub inspector from the police station, a senior police officer said. Then all the three accused assaulted Shivam and took away his debit card and Rs 700 from him, he said.

Deputy commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "We registered a case in this connection and our team found the registration numbers of both the bikes which were used in the commission of crime. The three accused were later arrested." The robbed amount and the debit card along with the two motorcycles used in the crime have been recovered, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)