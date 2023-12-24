Three Minors Brutally Attack, Murder Man In South Delhi To Avenge Sexual Assault

The minors alleged that the man had sexually assaulted one of them on several occasions.

The Investigating Officer reached the spot and found a half-burnt body lying there. (Representational image)

Delhi Crime: In an appalling incident reported from South Delhi, a 25-year-old man was reportedly killed by three minors who, after committing the crime, tried to burn his body to destroy the evidence, said the Delhi Police on Sunday adding that the deceased had allegedly sexually assaulted one of them.

Trending Now

The three minors are two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old and are residents of Nizamuddin Basti.

You may like to read

According to the reports, the minors alleged that the man, identified as Azad, who was declared a “Bad Character” of Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, had sexually assaulted one of them on several occasions.

The Delhi Police said that on Saturday morning, information was received regarding the apprehension of three suspects by an Emergency Response Vehicle staff.

“They disclosed that they had murdered a man, Azad, also a resident of the same locality, and his dead body is lying in Khusro Park,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Southeast, Rajesh Deo.

Upon their confession, the Investigating Officer reached the spot and found a half-burnt body lying there.

“The crime team inspected the scene of crime and the body was taken to AIIMS for preservation,” said the DCP.

On being questioned, the three minors said that they had murdered Azad on Thursday at around 10 p.m. because he tried to sexually assault one of them on various occasions and to take revenge, they brutally assaulted and murdered him.

“They also tried to burn the dead body with the help of dry grass and clothes to destroy the evidence and identity of the deceased. Weapons of offence, i.e. khukri type weapon, stones, and a wooden staff used for committing the offence have been recovered,” said DCP Deo.

(With IANS inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.