New Delhi: Delhi and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms on Saturday morning. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms and ‘high-intensity rainfall would continue today across Delhi and NCR, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Karnal, Panipat, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana).Also Read - Delhi-NCR to Receive Rain From Jan 7- 9, Temperature to Dip Further

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had also issued a “yellow” alert for Saturday as light to moderate rain, along with gusty winds at the speed of 30-40kmph, is likely due to an active western disturbance. Also Read - Delhi Wakes Up To A Foggy New Year Morning, Temperature Dips To 4 Deg C; Air Quality 'Very Poor'

IMD’s forecast says the minimum temperature may rise to 14 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may drop to 18 on Saturday. Also Read - Rain Likely in Delhi Today, Air Quality Deteriorates to Severe Category

#WATCH: Rain lashes Delhi-NCR; visuals from Chanakyapuri area "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over & adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) during the next 2 hours," says India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/0ue7HoLvMj — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

Delhi AQI

Following Thursday’s rain, the air quality index (AQI) improved to 132 in the “moderate” category on Saturday as against 258 in the “poor” category a day before. The last time Delhi recorded a “moderate” AQI — 139 — was on October 26. However, it’s likely to degrade from Sunday.

For instance, in Anand Vihar, AQI stood at 137; in Chandni Chowk (128 AQI); in ITO (84); Mundka (157 AQI); Punjabi Bagh (159 AQI); Nehru Nagar (163); (RK Puram 141 AQI); Rohini (129 AQI) and Sirifort (128 AQI). Overall, Delhi’s air quality stood at 132 at around 7 AM on Saturday.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, a central forecasting body, said, “Prevailing weather with drizzle/rain spells are causing effective wet deposition, improving AQI. On January 8, it is likely to rain with high wind speeds, leading to further improvement of AQI to ‘satisfactory’ or ‘good’ due to wet deposition and strong dispersion.”

However, from January 9, AQI is likely to degrade due to gradual decrease in maximum and minimum temperatures as well as wind speed, all contributing to low dispersion of pollutants, it added.