New Delhi: In a truly shocking incident, an under trial prisoner at Tihar jail swallowed a cell phone when the jail staff was approaching for search on suspicion, DG (Prison) Sandeep Goel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Friday.

"On January 5, one inmate of Jail No.1, Tihar swallowed a mobile phone when our staff approached him for search on suspicion," the jail official said.

"He was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital. Though his condition is fine so far, the mobile phone is still inside," added Goel.

(Based on ANI inputs)