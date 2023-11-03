Toxic Smog Chokes Delhi-NCR; Schools Closed, Construction Banned; 10 Points Amid Health-Threatening AQI

Alarmed by the spike in air pollution levels, the Centre's pollution control panel ordered an immediate ban on non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining in the region.

New Delhi: Smoky haze blankets the capital city of New Dellhi, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Amid a surge in farm fires and unfavourable weather conditions, scientists have warned of a spike in the pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region in the next two weeks. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR’s air quality neared the emergency threshold on Thursday, prompting an immediate ban on non-essential construction work and the closure of primary schools in the capital, as authorities acted swiftly to address the health-threatening pollution. As a dense and pungent haze blanketed the skyline of Delhi-NCR, the concentration of PM2.5, fine particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the respiratory system and trigger health problems, exceeded the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre by a seven to eightfold at multiple locations throughout the region.

The city’s AQI plunged to 422 at 10 pm, the worst this season so far. The 24-hour average AQI was 364 on Wednesday, 359 on Tuesday, 347 on Monday, 325 on Sunday, 304 on Saturday, and 261 on Friday.

Not just Delhi, several cities in neighbouring Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also reported hazardous air. These included Hanumangarh (438) and Sri Ganganagar (359) in Rajasthan; Hisar (414), Fatehabad (423), Jind (413), Rohtak (388), Sonepat (374), Kurukshetra (343), Karnal (343), Kaithal (379), Bhiwani (355), Faridabad (368) and Gurugram (297) in Haryana; and Ghaziabad (286), Noida (313) and Greater Noida (402) in Uttar Pradesh.

Scientists have warned of further deterioration of air quality in Delhi-NCR over the next two weeks.

Delhi-NCR AQI severe to hazardous: Here are the top 10 points

Alarmed by the spike in air pollution levels, the Centre’s pollution control panel ordered an immediate ban on non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining in the region. Restrictions have also been imposed on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. The transport department said a fine of Rs 20,000 would be imposed on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all government and private primary schools in the city will remain closed for the next two days in view of rising pollution levels. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for developing strategies to combat pollution in the region, said the pollution levels are only “expected to increase further” owing to highly unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions. Health professionals have expressed concerns that air pollution is increasing asthma and lung problems in children and the elderly. Air pollution in India resulted in 1.67 million deaths in 2019 — the largest pollution-related death toll in any country in the world — and accounted for USD 36.8 billion in economic losses, according to a new study by researchers from the Global Observatory on Pollution and Health at Boston College, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the Public Health Foundation of India. One of the major reasons behind the accumulation of pollutants in recent days is the lack of rainfall during this post-monsoon season so far. Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with emissions from firecrackers, paddy straw burning, and local pollution sources, contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winter. Delhi Environment Minister Rai announced on Wednesday that the city government would ban construction work in areas where the AQI remains above the 400-mark for five consecutive days. The Delhi government launched a 15-point action plan last month to mitigate air pollution during the winter season, with a strong emphasis on addressing dust pollution, vehicular emissions, and open burning of garbage. It has launched “Red Light on Gaadi Off” campaign to curb vehicular pollution and plans to hire 1,000 private CNG buses to strengthen public transport and reduce vehicular pollution.

