Traffic Advisory Issued Due To Waterlogging In Delhi-NCR; Avoid THESE Routes Today

The Delhi Traffic police has informed that the movement is affected on Outer Ring Road and connected stretches due to waterlogging in both the carriageways of Bhera Enclave underpass and advised the commuters to avoid it.

New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed various parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday, causing waterlogging and traffic congestion across the national capital. Though the heavy showers provided much-needed respite from the hot weather, various parts in the Delhi-NCR region reported clogged roads resulting in massive traffic congestions. Taking to X (formally known as Twitter), the Delhi traffic police shared the latest traffic updates and also advised the commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Delhi Police asked the commuters to avoid commuting from Bahadurgarh Road. As per the advisory, the carriageway from Bahadurgarh Stand, Firni Road, Najafgarh towards PTC Jharoda Kalan faced slow movement of vehicles due to waterlogging. The police also informed that another carriageway of the road is already affected due to ongoing work on the stretch.

Traffic Advisory Issued Due To Waterlogging In Delhi-NCR

Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from Bharat Darshan Park towards round about Punjabi Bagh due to breakdown of an LGV.

Traffic is affected on Bahadurgarh Road in the carriageway from Bahadurgarh Stand, Firni Road, Najafgarh towards PTC Jharoda Kalan due to waterlogging. One carriageway is already affected due to DJB work.

Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road and connected stretches due to waterlogging in both the carriageways of Bhera Enclave underpass.

Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Peeragarhi towards Punjabi Bagh due to breakdown of a bus near round about Punjabi Bagh.

WATCH Severe waterlogging witnessed in parts of Gurugram

#WATCH | Haryana: Severe waterlogging witnessed in parts of Gurugram due to heavy rainfall. (Visuals from Delhi-Gurugram Expressway) pic.twitter.com/J2KmZVoNJY — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

The national capital recorded 13 mm rainfall till 8.30 am and the weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate showers during the day. It said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity at 8.30 am was at 96 per cent.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the ‘moderate’ category with a reading of 151 at 8 am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

