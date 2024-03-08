By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Traffic Advisory: Vehicular Movement Affected On Delhi-Gurugram Road, Guruji ka Ashram; Check Routes To Avoid
Maha Shivratri will be observed in the national capital at Guruji Ka Ashram, Bhatti Mines, and Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur on Friday from 6 am to 11:30 pm or till the celebrations end.
Delhi Traffic Advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters today i.e. on 8 March in view of the Mahashivratri festivities. Traffic movement will be restricted/diverted is several areas of the city to avoid inconvenience to commuters. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the DTP said, special traffic arrangements will be effective in view of Mahashivratri festivities at Guruji ka Ashram, Bhatti Mines and Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir, Chhatarpur . The restrictions will be in place from 6 am -11.30 am.
"Traffic Advisory: Special traffic arrangements will be effective in view of Mahashivratri festivities at Guruji ka Ashram, Bhatti Mines and Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir, Chhatarpur on March 08, 2024. Kindly follow the advisory."
Traffic Advisory
Special traffic arrangements will be effective in view of Mahashivratri festivities at Guruji ka Ashram, Bhatti Mines and Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir, Chhatarpur on March 08, 2024.
About 1,50,000 devotees are expected to visit these places.
The Traffic police also said that Traffic may remain affected on Delhi – Gurugram road i.e. National Highway 48 in view of celebrations of Maha Shivratri at Shiv Murti Mahipalpur. Commuters are advised to avoid above road today.
Traffic Alert
On 08-03-2024, Traffic may remain affected on Delhi – Gurugram road i.e. National Highway 48 in view of celebrations of Maha Shivratri at Shiv Murti Mahipalpur. Commuters are advised to avoid above road today.
