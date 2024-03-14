Traffic Jams Expected in Delhi, Noida, Yamuna Expressway as Farmers Call For Protest Today: Check Affected Routes

Farmers Protest Latest Update

Farmers Protest Latest Update: Massive traffic jams are expected in Delhi, Noida and also on Yamuna Expressway as farmers have called for a Mahapanchayat on Thursday in the national capital. The farmers connected under the BKU’s Tikait faction said they will join the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’s protest march in cars, buses and tractor-trolleys, creating possibilities for traffic congestion on the Noida and Yamuna expressways on a weekday.

Ahead of the protest march, the Delhi-UP and Delhi-Haryana borders have seen significant police barricades and police have also beefed up security along the borders.

Check Diversions in Noida

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police said diversions could be placed at routes in Noida near Delhi borders, where “intensive” checking of vehicles would be carried out before allowing them passage towards the national capital.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers’ groups, has announced holding a ‘Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat’ at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi where a resolution would be passed to “intensify the fight” against the policies of the central government. Farmers groups from western Uttar Pradesh are also likely to participate in the programme.

Farmers Gathering Allowed in Delhi

The Delhi Police has also permitted the farmers’ congregation with a condition that the gathering will neither have more than 5,000 participants, nor tractor trolleys would be allowed near the venue, according to officials.

“The general public is informed that a protest by farmers over their demands is proposed on Thursday,” police here said.

“During this programme, intensive checking will be done by the Delhi Police and the Gautam Buddh Nagar police by installing barriers on all the borders between Noida and Delhi, due to which, in case of an increase in traffic pressure on the routes from Gautam Buddh Nagar to Delhi border, traffic can be diverted as per requirement,” it said.

“In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience,” police cautioned commuters.

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

The Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory, urging commuters to avoid roads leading to central Delhi.

