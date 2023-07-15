Home

Traffic Jams Mar Commuters, Roads Waterlogged As More Heavy Rains Lash Flood-Hit Delhi; Light To Moderate Showers Predicted Tomorrow

The weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies on Sunday with light to moderate rain and thundershowers.

A flooded road near Kashmere Gate as the swollen Yamuna river inundates nearby areas, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Massive traffic jams marred Delhi on Saturday as heavy rains continued to pound parts of the flood-hit national capital, flooding roads in affected areas which are already inundated due to floodwaters spilling from a swollen Yamuna River since the past few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the city dipped to 34.6 degrees Celsius due to today’s rains while the minimum temperature settled at 27 degrees Celsius.

According to Met officials, the relative humidity oscillated between 64 per cent and 92 per cent.

More rains predicted

The weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies on Sunday with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Saturday’s rain may lead to a rise in the water level in the Yamuna, which has been flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres for days.

According to the Central Water Commission, the Yamuna’s water level came down to 207.62 metres by 7 am on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.

The national capital is facing unprecedented flooding due to the Yamuna breaching its banks following days of heavy rain in its upper catchment areas.

Roads reopened

Earlier today, several roads in Delhi, which were shut for traffic movement were opened as the Yamuna floodwaters receded from the roads.

According to an advisory issued by the traffic police on Saturday, Yamuna’s water level dropped to 207.67 metres at 8 am on Saturday, reducing the water level on roads.

As of 11 am, restrictions for traffic movement were relaxed on some roads, while a few roads remained shut, it said.

“Boulevard Road – slip road – service road – left turn under Yudhishthira Setu – Ring Road, Chandgi Ram Akhara to Mukarba Chowk Carriageway and Chandgi Ram Akhara to IP College both Carriageways have been opened for the traffic movement,” the advisory stated.

Bhairon Marg from Mathura Road to Ring Road carriageway, Vikas Marg from ITO to Laxmi Nagar both carriageways, Nishad Raj Marg from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony both carriageways have also been opened, the advisory added.

The road stretches that still remain shut for movement, include Ring Road – Majnu Ka Tilla ISBT – Shanti Van – IP flyover to IP Depot both carriageways, Ring Road – IP Depot to IP flyover to ISBT carriageway, Salim Garh bypass, old iron bridge Pusta to Shamshan Ghat, Outer Ring Road – Mukarba Chowk to Wazirabad carriageway and Ring Road from Shanti Van to Rajghat and towards ISBT.

The Kashmere Gate ISBT remains closed, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

