Traffic Movement To Be Affected, Offices Likely To Be Shut In Several Areas In Delhi; Check Routes To Avoid

All offices in the NDMC area are expected to remain closed, and no permission for protests at Jantar Mantar will be given starting the first week of September.

Traffic Movement To Be Affected, Offices Likely To Be Shut In Several Areas In Delhi. Photo: Representative Image

New Delhi: Stringent restrictions on the movement of the public within areas falling under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) are anticipated on September 8, 9, and 10 due to the G-20 Summit. Although the Summit is slated for September 9 and 10, officials have indicated that movement restrictions will likely be enforced starting a day earlier. “Many high-profile foreign dignitaries, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will stay in the Lutyens’ Delhi area during the Summit… Keeping this in mind, security in the area will be strengthened to international standards, and the public might be barred from entering the area during the Summit, with the exception of residents,” The Indian Express reported citing sources.

Currently, the plan is still under review.

High Security At Prominent Hotels

Since many delegates are staying in nearby hotels like The Taj Palace, Ashoka Hotel, The Leela Palace, ITC Maurya, Hotel Shangri-La, Hotel Lalit, Hotel Meridian, and Imperial Hotel, there’s extra attention on the areas around these hotels. A source has mentioned that from the first week of September onwards, all offices in the region will be shut, and permission for protests at Jantar Mantar won’t be granted.

Special Passes

Special passes will be issued for government officials who have to visit the area during the Summit. High security will also be deployed in markets like Dilli Haat, Chandni Chowk, Khan Market, Connaught Place and Malcha Market.

Govt May Declare Public Holiday

Schools and offices, meanwhile, are expected to remain shut on September 8 and 9.

According to sources mentioned in The Indian Express report, there’s a possibility that the government might declare a public holiday to reduce crowds in the area and make it easier for vehicles to move. In recent weeks, officials have also talked about giving special passes to traders. They mentioned that markets in the Lutyens’ area, like Khan Market and Connaught Place, will remain open but there could be limits on how people can enter.

Sources have indicated that certain areas like Central Vista and Chanakyapuri won’t be accessible to the general public at all.

Heavy Traffic Restriction Areas

Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Niti Marg, Kautilya Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Janpath, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Purana Qila Road, Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg and Lodhi Road will see heavy traffic restrictions,” an official said.

Hawkers will not be allowed to set up their stalls in Lutyens’ Delhi during the Summit, the official added.

